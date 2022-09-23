Deck repairs are planned for this weekend on the George N. Wade Bridge

Motorists are advised that deck repairs are planned for this weekend on the northbound I-81 (George N. Wade) bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, repairs will be performed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A lane restriction will be in place during work hours.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for repair operations, to obey work zone signs and to use caution when driving through work zones for their own safety and the safety of road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.