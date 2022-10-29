Decision on Georgetowne development in South Middleton Township may only be few months away

South Middleton Township supervisors could be only months away from rendering a decision on the conditional use application for the proposed Georgetowne development in the township.

Testimony concluded Thursday in the yearslong hearing in which the supervisors gathered input from witnesses for the developer and township residents opposed to the project.

With the hearing now closed, township solicitor Kurt Williams outlined a series of steps that could result in a decision within the next four months.

The hearing Thursday lasted almost three hours and will yield a transcript from a court reporter that will be delivered to each of the involved parties, Williams said.

He added, upon receipt of this transcript, the parties will have 30 days to submit to the township proposed findings of facts and conclusions of law for the supervisors to consider.

The supervisors then will have 60 days to render a written decision on the application outlining the township’s interpretation of the findings of facts and conclusions of law applicable to this case.

The township plans to schedule a period during its Nov. 10 regular meeting to receive public comment on the Georgetowne development. Township supervisor meetings typically start at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the municipal building, 520 Park Drive, Boiling Springs.

Developer Falling Springs Investors proposes building 196 single-family homes on land that sits between East Springville and South Ridge roads. The site is north of Children’s Lake and the Bubble in Boiling Springs.

The conditional use permit would allow the developer to build a large-scale development in a residential medium density zone. It would also allow the use of three transferable development/rights from an agricultural and conservation district zone.

The public hearing concluded Thursday with the testimony of expert witness Teresa Blauch, a project manager and hydrogeologist at Geoservices of Camp Hill.

In September, the supervisors voted to hire their own consultant to study the conditions at the site.

The study was intended to give the supervisors another opinion on the potential for sinkholes and whether the site can handle its stormwater drainage. The consultant reviewed the reports presented by the developer and project opponents..

There is concern that groundwater flow from the proposed development site could have a negative impact on township Well 2, Children’s Lake and the Bubble.

Blauch on Thursday presented her findings and recommendation from an Oct. 7 study she prepared for the township engineer. She also visited the site and examined aerial photographs taken of the development site between 2006 and 2020.

In her analysis, Blauch identified surface indicators of possible fracture traces in the underlying bedrock. Several fracture traces cross through the site and are in close proximity to proposed stormwater retention areas meant to control run-off.

“It’s amazing to us,” Supervisor Duff Manweiler said of the fractures. “We’ve heard from earlier testimony that there are none. It’s frustrating, from our view, that we can’t get a consistent message from all professionals. Different professionals have different ideas of what a fracture trace is. How can you tell how serious a fracture trace is? Our concern is whether something from this site could get to the wellhead or lake. Is there a possibility of that happening?”

“There’s always a possibility,” Blauch said. “Whether that’s 1% or 100%, I don’t know. Nobody can make that determination.”

She recommended supervisors attach a condition to approval requiring the developer to cover suspected fracture traces with a layer of clay or impermeable soil to minimize the harmful effects.

During her visit, Blauch found a sinkhole and a covered depression along a suspected fracture trace near the center of the development site. A second covered depression was located in a nearby patch of woods.

“There needs to be a mitigation plan so that, during and after development, the sinkholes are addressed in a timely manner,” Blauch said, adding blasting should be prohibited at the site because the explosions could result in additional fractures.

She also recommended that further in-depth studies be done on how groundwater runoff from the development could impact the subsurface diabase dikes located along the eastern and southern edges of the property.

Described as walls of rock, diabase dikes are impermeable igneous rock formations that pushed into the limestone and shale during the Triassic Age when the Atlantic Ocean was being formed.

Earlier this month, Katherine Linnell, a hydrologist and senior environmental projects engineer with PCS Mid-Atlantic, testified on behalf of the developer. She told the supervisors that there is a very low chance that groundwater from the development could infiltrate the Bubble or Children’s Lake due to the diabase dikes that border the project site.

The supervisors were told the dikes are almost impenetrable rock formations that would stop groundwater from flowing off the site and toward the lake or aquifer, Manweiler said.

However, Blauch compared the dikes to speed bumps that only serve to slow the groundwater flow as it continues to move through the subsurface.

She recommended that the township run a thorough computer analysis to generate more precise data on the potential groundwater flow over the dikes.

“There are so many things that come into play you would have to align to have a definite ‘yes’ this is going to affect that,” Blauch said, citing some examples. “One has to correlate where is the fracture trace, where is it open and where is the water-bearing nodes within the well.”