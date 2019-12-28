It’s a no-brainer that sports are competitive at every level.
At the youth sports and high school levels, that competition, however, has amped up over the past decade.
And with that fiercer competition comes the need for athletes (and or parents) to get a leg up on the competition. And sometimes, all it takes are some extra lessons from personal trainers or travel teams.
In the past decade alone the youth sports industry has grown by 55% according to a study by Time Magazine, and it is expected to continue that rapid growth.
Jordan Stasyszyn, who works with his father (former Carlisle head coach Joe Stasyszyn who also workes with USA Basketball) and wife (former Trinity and Franklin & Marshall basketball player Alexa Barbush) at their family-owned business, Unleashed Potential, provides training opportunities for youth basketball players.
“We sort of thought that was needed in this area,” Stasyszyn said. “There’s a few people in the Harrisburg area that do it, but with our experiences, we thought that we could bring a little expertise and our motto of training, which is way different than anything that’s available, and share our knowledge with youth in this area.
“We had a few different opportunities to coach and whatnot at the collegiate level that we turned down,” he said. “Ultimately, the decision was just that our passion was in not just coaching a team, but into developing the actual athlete.”
The training center has been open for six years, and Stasyszyn said he has already seen a sharp rise in business with kids and high-schoolers wanting to get accustomed to a more competitive environment.
But why has it grown so fast, so quickly?
Stasyszyn likes to think that playing more than one sport and being able to harness more skills outside of just the things you learn on a normal team have something to do with it.
“Another huge piece of the puzzle is improving your skills at the same time,” Stasyszyn said. “We always like to call it all-around skill development that has a few facets. There needs to be skill work that’s broken down, so actual technical skills within the game, and then there also needs to be game play involved, where we get out and play a ton of games in the summer and the offseason. Then there’s a performance aspect where we also provide [services] where they develop footwork, speed, agility and strength that’s required in that sport.
“You also have to spend time year-round improving because of the opportunities that are available to the athletes that are actually doing that,” he said. “Anyone who’s willing to put forth that extra work, they’re going to get better.”
All that improvement comes with a cost, however. According to Time Magazine, “families can spend more than 10% of their income on registration fees, travel, camps and equipment.” A family in baseball can spend upward of $30,000 and a volleyball family can spend upwards of $20,000.
Baseball training centers like Keystone Fieldhouse and Turf Time in Carlisle didn’t exist 10 years ago, a trend that started when GoWags (now FullReps) helped kick off the baseball training opportunities in the area offering season memberships and specific training classes.
Those options grew this past decade to include travel teams for many sports as well as personal and sport-specific training opportunities in the area focusing on strength training, speed and agility classes and cross-training.
What used to be an environment built on teams and weekly practices in season now features all-season training and promotes one-on-one workouts as a must for success. And all at a cost.
Despite these cost, families continue to take the plunge to get their athlete a step above the rest. At Unleashed Potential, Stasyszyn said they have seen an increase in the number of kids participating in his travel teams, going from 10 to 15 youths a week in a church gym when they started to now over 30 teams with 250 to 300 kids coming in every week.
The business is booming and it doesn’t look as though it will slow down any time soon.
“We’ve made a conscious effort that we have affordable pricing so that for what they’re getting, we feel it’s the best they can possibly get,” Stasyszyn said. “And as we grow, we give back. The more and more we grow, the more we give back.
“It’s become more and more competitive to reach higher and higher levels,” he said. “High school basketball improves by the year. Kids are more athletic, they’re bigger, they’re stronger and they’re getting better. But, even with just the pool of kids that are trying to make it to college has expanded, so the training has become a differentiater with not just what you do at practice, but what you do on your own. Going elsewhere where I can be put in an environment that separates myself from other people.”