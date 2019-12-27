Cumberland County’s craft beer scene at the dawn of the 2010s was limited at best.
Outside the county borders at Tröegs Independent Brewing, two Mechanicsburg brothers were building a business that today employs more than 175 people, according to its website. Chris and John Trogner had sold their first pint of Tröegs Pale Ale in 1997 at a converted warehouse in Harrisburg, but were looking to move into a bigger space due to the success of the company.
Inside the county, as best anyone can remember, Market Cross Pub and Brewery was the lone producer of craft beer, having tapped its first keg in 2002.
There’s a little more competition as the 2020s approach.
According to the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau’s Beer Trail passport, there are now 11 craft brewers in the county and, unlike a decade ago, there’s a winery, a cidery, two distilleries and a meadery.
“Some of the predecessors like Market Cross Pub and Brewery set the tone” that allowed for the relatively fast growth of the industry in the county, said Michelle Crowley of the Carlisle Chamber of Commerce.
The growth in Carlisle, especially, can also be credited to its transient nature as compared to other parts of the county. People move in and out of the community through connections with Dickinson College, the U.S. Army War College and Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, bringing with them trends from other parts of the country.
“Sometimes we’re on track with trends and sometimes not. I think that was one we really were,” she said.
Statistics from the Brewer’s Association show that the number of craft breweries in Pennsylvania remained level at right around 100 until about 2013. That number started to tick upward at that point, reaching 206 breweries in 2016.
In 2018, the association reported that Pennsylvania is now home to 345 breweries that produce 3.7 million barrels of beer.
Carlisle’s brewpub scene started its growth in 2014 with the opening of Molly Pitcher Brewing in its original East South Street location and continued with Desperate Times Brewing in 2016 and Burd’s Nest Brewing in 2018.
Along the way, the borough also became home to its first cidery, Grand Illusion, in 2018 and its first distillery, Hook & Flask, in 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
But, Ashley Kurtz, marketing manager for the visitors bureau, and Kristen Rowe, director of marketing and communications, said the past year is when the industry began to take off throughout the county.
The Beer Trail, which started in April 2017, has undergone five revisions since then with another one expected by the end of the first quarter of 2020. The revisions are necessary because breweries keep opening and the beer trail booklets keep flying off the shelves.
“That’s showing good growth, too. They’re not opening and closing,” Rowe said.
There seems to be plenty of demand when a new brewery opens. Kurtz said 50 people were waiting in line for Cold Springs Inn to open its doors on its first day of business after its grand opening.
“From an economic standpoint, it’s going to keep driving us forward,” Crowley said.
In one sense, that will come from additional breweries, distilleries and wineries that are likely to open in the coming years.
Crowley, however, believes it’s also possible the rise of the brewpub in Cumberland County will be the catalyst to fuel growth in the music scene as local bands are finding more opportunities to perform in more venues.
Those who turn in their beer passports for prizes at the borough are also invited to take a survey about the experience. Responses have shown that visitors are spending money on gas, food, shopping and other experiences as they explore the community. About 18% of those who complete the passport are staying in hotels.
From its launch through this October, the economic impact on the community from these travelers is about $225,000, Kurtz said.
“That, I will say, is a very conservative estimated based on what people are telling us they spend,” she said.
Rowe said they often hear questions about when the area will hit its capacity to sustain breweries.
“I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon,” she said.