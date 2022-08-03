Deary selected as Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce's new president and CEO

The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced in a news release Wednesday that Nicole Deary has been selected as the organization's new president and CEO.

Deary, who has served as the executive director of Leadership Cumberland for the last five years, replaces longtime chamber president Michelle Crowley. Crowley stepped down June 1 to become an independent sales representative for the mid-Atlantic region for Free Spirit Fabrics after nearly 24 years in the position.

Deary starts her new role Aug. 22. Chamber officials said she brings over 18 years of fundraising, marketing and community leadership experience, and five of those years were spent at the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce as its events and marketing director. Deary also held positions with the Shippensburg University Foundation and Project SHARE.

"Nicole’s experience paired with her drive and creativity will set the chamber up for success in the near and distant future," said Ashleigh Goss, Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairperson. "She has fantastic ideas that will build upon the chamber’s strong relationships to assist in the community’s growth as a whole."

The chamber also announced that Leadership Cumberland will now be facilitated by both the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the West Shore Chamber of Commerce. The joint venture allows both chambers to work together alongside Leadership Cumberland to cultivate Cumberland County’s present and future leaders.

“A sense of community and service has always been a core value of mine. Leadership Cumberland has given me the opportunity to develop community leaders into stronger versions of themselves," Deary said. "To inspire them to advocate, collaborate, and serve the great communities where we live, work, and play.

"My plan is to increase the Chamber’s vision and work with our members to be the catalyst for growth in our business community and within Cumberland County. I’m excited for the opportunity to bring Leadership Cumberland along with me as well as partner with the West Shore Chamber to continue to serve the County in developing effective leaders for the workplace and community.”