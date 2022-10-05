DCNR works to restore ecology of Camp Michaux

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams said efforts are ongoing at Camp Michaux to restore its native ecology.

Adams visited the historic area of Michaux State Forest on Wednesday to talk about restoration efforts in that area.

DCNR said its Bureau of Forestry is addressing the threat of invasive, non-native plant species at the camp, which is expected to only worsen as Pennsylvania's climate warms.

So far, the bureau has addressed the issue by planting diverse native plant species, which provide pollinator habitat and trees that can survive a warmer, wetter climate. The trees were planted in 2021 and 2022, and their health will be monitored by the bureau to learn which species are best suited to the changing climate.

“Prior to the restoration, Camp Michaux was overrun with a number of invasive, non-native plant species that aggressively hindered the native ecosystem,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We were able to plant 40 native tree and shrub species, and more than 9,000 plant plugs of about 20 species to restore the ecosystem and protect this area for years to come."

The efforts target Camp Michaux, a Civilian Conservation Corps Camp that was an abandoned World War II prisoner of war interrogation camp. The camp is also linked to the iron industry in the late 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries when the area was a working farm known as Bunker Hill Farm. It later became a church camp after it was used as an interrogation camp.

“Our natural spaces are full of important history and we must preserve sites like Camp Michaux to ensure the knowledge and lessons of the past are not lost,” Dunn said. “I am grateful to the Michaux State Forest staff for prioritizing the restoration efforts at the camp to ensure future visitation and education, particularly because of the connection to conservation linked to the camp.”