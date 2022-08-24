DCNR seeking ideas for trail improvement project in Mountain Creek watershed in Michaux

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday announced that it is seeking ideas and public comment on a sustainable trail system project in the Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County.

The department has created a trail system website at https://mountaincreek.mysocialpinpoint.com, where the public can add comments or take an online survey so it can determine how the area is used and what ideas there are to improve it.

“This area of the Michaux is very popular as a destination including hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding,” DCNR State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We’re hoping to engage trail users and the public about how they currently use this area, why it’s special to them, and to gather some ideas on how to make it both a better experience for users and more sustainable.”

The project focuses on about 6,000 acres of Michaux around Mountain Creek and seeks to enhance and stabilize the trail system to allow both volunteer and management resources to be invested in the long-term sustainability of the trails, habitat and user stewardship engagement.

Harrisburg University has completed preliminary research on the watershed that found impacts from unplanned stream crossings and trails, including erosion, reduced biodiversity and the spread of invasive species.

Improvements being considered include trailheads and parking; a signage plan that improves navigability and management; trail construction and rehabilitation; and the elimination of unsustainable trails, including minimizing impacts to streams and streamside areas.

The DCNR website also has an interactive map hosted by Shippensburg University's Center for Land Use Sustainability that includes key features of the trails and watershed and will allow users to note trail issues, ideas, access points, conflicts and comments on existing markers.