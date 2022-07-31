DCNR planning trail project in Michaux State Forest

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced plans this week to build a sustainable trail system in the Michaux State Forest in Cumberland County.

The department said the project will focus on the Mountain Creek watershed area, which provides natural reproduction of eastern brook trout, and sensitive habitat areas for numerous bird, reptile and plant species.

The area is roughly bounded by Woodrow and Cold Spring roads on its west and east sides, respectively, and by Ridge Road and Pine Grove Road/Route 233 on the north and south sides. Already criss-crossed by trails, the area is a destination for mountain bikers, the department said in the news release.

"This project focuses on about 6,000 acres of the Michaux around Mountain Creek that already is very popular as a destination for outdoor recreation including hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding,” state forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We are evaluating the current trail system in the watershed and intend to improve it so that it’s a great experience for users, is resilient to climate change and weather hazards such as flooding, and that it continues to be a home for a diversity of plants and wildlife.”

The department said the Shippensburg University Center for Land Use and Sustainability completed an inventory of the area, including permitted and unpermitted trails and roads.

"The next phase for the project later this year will be engaging with trail users and the public through a survey and online tools,” Michaux Assistant District Manager Michelle Blevins said. “We’d like to learn how they use the area, their ideas for improving the outdoor experience for all users, and for protecting the other values of the forest including clean water and habitat for plants and wildlife.”

Harrisburg University also conducted preliminary research on the watershed, listing impacts from unplanned stream crossings and trails that included erosion, reduced biodiversity, and the spread of invasive species. Clearing vegetation for trails impacts sensitive plant sanctuaries.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said improvements being considered include trailheads and parking; signage that improves navigability and management; trail construction and rehabilitation by both managers and volunteers; and the elimination of unsustainable trails including minimizing impacts to streams and streamside areas.