DCNR names new park manager for Colonel Denning State Park

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday the appointment of Corie Eckman as manager at Colonel Denning State Park in Cumberland County.

Eckman, who is the manager at Black Moshannon State Park, will manage the 273-acre park in Lower Mifflin Township that serves as a gateway to the 96,000-acre Tuscarora State Forest, the department said in a news release.

“I am extremely pleased to see Corie take on the responsibility of managing Colonel Denning and look forward to seeing her continue to grow as a leader within DCNR,” Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Her thoughtfulness, can-do spirit and love of nature will be a tremendous asset to the local community, staff and visitors alike.”

A native of Warren, Pennsylvania, Eckman said grew up spending her time hiking and kayaking in the Allegheny National Forest. She credits her sisters, Rachel and Kelly, for helping to foster her love of nature.

“There are a lot of great natural resources in this park that I want to protect and be a good steward of,” Eckman said. “I look forward to being a helping hand with our state forest, friends group and community partners to build on what is already happening here and to keep it beautiful for years to come.”

Eckman earned her bachelor’s in environmental biology from Clarion University before attending Slippery Rock University and earning a dual master’s in environmental education and park and resource management, according to the news release. After spending a year working for a private forestry company and a three-month stint with the National Outdoor Leadership School, she joined the Department of Conservation and National Resources as a park manager trainee and worked at several parks in western Pennsylvania.