DCNR: Fall foliage in Central Pennsylvania features best colors this week

The best color for fall foliage in the region will be this week, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which has been tracking foliage across the state.

In its latest weekly report, DCNR said the best color for fall foliage this week will be in Central and Southcentral Pennsylvania, with colors north of the region and along the Allegheny Mountains starting to fade.

Southern tier counties, like Adams, York and Lancaster, are still approaching their best colors, according to DCNR. Given the cool weather recently, those will likely see their best colors next week.

Staff at Tuscarora State Forest reported that driving through Route 74, 75, 233 and 274 will be ideal for fall foliage views, while DCNR reported that fall foliage of red maples, black gum and beech at Michaux State Forest will be on view at Buzzard's Rock, Dark Hollow Vista and Long Pine Run Reservoir.

For those hiking, the Pole Steeple and Sunset Rocks trails will also provide excellent views, DCNR reported.