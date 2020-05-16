DCED announces funding to create jobs and lower energy costs in Cumberland County

The Department of Community and Economic Development announced Saturday the approval of six new Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The projects will bring natural gas to households and businesses in Cumberland County, as well as Butler, Dauphin, Lancaster and Luzerne counties.
One of these grants was awarded to EDC Finance Corporation to install pipeline in Cumberland County. The $1,042,589 in funding will extend natural gas lines in Mechanicsburg from Simpson Ferry Road to the residential neighborhood at Orchard Crest and Allendale Road.
“The PIPE program provides a lifeline to residents and businesses across the commonwealth by helping them tap into Pennsylvania’s abundant natural gas resources,” Secretary Dennis Davin said. “In the end, this assistance allows residents and business owners to save money, create jobs, and lower emissions.”
PIPE was created by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration in 2016 to secure funding for the "last mile" needed to extend the pipeline network to businesses and residents.
