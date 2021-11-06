Data Dump: What does the data say about turning our clocks back or forward?

It’s time for the semi-annual ritual of changing the time on any clock in the house or car that doesn’t change automatically as daylight saving time ends.

In the spring when the clocks are turned ahead and again in the fall when they’re turned back, debates ensue about the value of daylight saving time and whether it’s a practice that’s outlived its usefulness.

Today, we look at statistics and data surrounding daylight saving time.

And don’t forget to turn your clocks back.

7:44 p.m.

Our latest sunset in Cumberland County in 2021 came on June 27 when the sun set about 8:44 p.m. If daylight saving time were abolished, our latest sunset would be at 7:44 p.m.

8:30 a.m.

Our latest sunrise in Cumberland County in 2021 came on Jan. 4 when the sun rose about 7:30 a.m. If daylight saving time were made permanent, as legislators in some states have suggested, our latest sunrise would be at 8:30 a.m.

6%

A study showed there was a 6% increase in risk for fatal car crashes in the week following the transition to daylight saving time in the spring with the mornings and western ends of the time zones more affected.

19

The number of states that have passed legislation or resolutions calling for year-round, or permanent, daylight saving time.

The number of states that can actually follow through on the legislation because changes require an act of Congress since federal law does not allow full-time daylight saving time.

100,000

The number of homes that can be powered for a year with the energy savings gleaned from extending daylight saving time by four weeks in 2005.

24%

The increase in the number of heart attacks on the Monday following the transition to daylight saving time in the spring, according to one study.

7%

The decrease in crime following the spring to daylight saving time. The possible reason is that there is less darkness in the evening.

3.5%

The decrease in spending following the end of daylight saving time in the fall, according to a study by JP Morgan Chase.

