Data Dump: The numbers behind Thanksgiving travel, dinner and spending

As people across Cumberland County get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving Thursday, we're taking a look at the data and statistics surrounding the holiday.

5

The number of places in the United States with the word "cranberry" in their name, according to the United States Census Bureau. We mention this because two of the five are here in Pennsylvania and are the two largest such locations. They are Cranberry Township, Butler County, with a population of 33,096 and Cranberry Township, Venango County, with a population of 6,342.

16

The number of pounds of turkey per person eaten in the United States in 2020, according to the National Turkey Federation. That's almost double the 8.2 pounds per person in 1970.

46.6%

The percentage of Americans who will have Thanksgiving dinner at a family or friend's home according to a survey by the Vacationer.

29.92%

The percentage of Americans who do not like cranberry sauce, according to the Vacationer survey, making it the least favorite dish in the traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

$53.31

The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner in 2021, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. That's an increase of 14% from last year's cost of $46.90.

100,000+

The number of questions the Butterball Turkey Talk line expects to answer in November and December.

4,500

The number of calories consumed by the average American on Thanksgiving according to the Calorie Control Council.

15

The number of giant character balloons expected to float over New York City in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

53.4 million

The number of people who expect to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday evening through Sunday night, according to AAA. That's an increase of 13% from 2020. Of those traveling, 48.3 million will travel by car.

3,556

The number of car crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020, according to PennDOT data. Of those, 33 were fatal and 356 were alcohol related.

9 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday

The best time to travel to make it to your Thanksgiving dinner destination according to AAA.

$51 billion

The amount spent online on Thanksgiving Day in 2020, according to WalletHub.

$312

The amount of money the average person spends over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, according to WalletHub.

