Data Dump: Saying goodbye to 2021 by the numbers

The year started with the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January and is ending with a surge in COVID cases. In between, there are plenty of numbers to consider as we say goodbye to 2021.

59

The number of Pennsylvanians arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

$516,411,855

The gross box office receipts for this year's highest-grossing movie, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which was only released on Dec. 17. Worldwide, the movie has made over $1 billion.

25,329

The number of cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28.

377

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Cumberland County this year.

18

The number of days in late June and early July when COVID cases were low enough that Cumberland County was considered to be in low community transmission. By contrast, the county was considered to be in high community transmission for 268 days in 2021 through Dec. 26, according to the CDC.

1.21 million

The number of copies of Adele's album, "30," that have been sold since its November release, making it the top-selling album of the year, according to Billboard.

113

The number of medals won by United States athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. The breakdown was 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

42.53

The amount of precipitation in inches Cumberland County received in 2021 through Dec. 26.

98 degrees

The temperature on the hottest days of 2021 on July 1 and Aug. 13.

14 degrees

The temperature on the coldest day of the year on Feb. 19

1

The number of days that the air quality in Cumberland County was considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That day was July 20.

43

The age of the oldest man to win a Super Bowl. That happened on Feb. 7 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. The previous oldest player? That was Tom Brady as well. He became the oldest player to start and win a Super Bowl back in 2019 when he was still with the New England Patriots.

$2.24

The lowest average gas price of the year in the Central Atlantic region, reported on Jan. 4 by the U.S. Energy Information Agency. The highest price average in the region was $3.48 for the week beginning Nov. 1.

