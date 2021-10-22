Data dump: How many pounds of Hershey's Miniatures do Pennsylvanians eat in a year?

A month full of Halloween activities hits full stride next week with parades in Newville, Shippensburg, Camp Hill and Carlisle as well as trick-or-treat activities in Cumberland County municipalities.

The path to this last week of what has become Halloween month in recent years was paved by last weekend's Halloweekend in Carlisle, an event hosted by Destination Carlisle that includes the traditional Spooky Saturday downtown trick-or-treating event, and Mechanicsburg’s Streets of Treats.

In this week’s data dump, we take a look at the numbers behind the popular holiday.

65%

The percentage of Americans who intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities, according to the National Retail Federation.

$10.14 billion

The National Retail Federation’s estimate on how much consumers will spend on Halloween this year, which is an increase from last year’s spending of $8.05 billion.

$102.74

The amount each person plans to spend on Halloween according to the federation.

1 in 5

The number of pet owners who intend to dress their pets up for Halloween this year, according to the federation. The most popular pet costume? A pumpkin. Curiously, though, 4% of those who dress up their pets put them in a cat costume. We have questions.

1.8 million

The number of children who plan to dress as Spiderman this year, according to the federation. The most popular costume for adults is a witch.

41 million

The number of potential trick-or-treaters between the ages of 5-14 across the United States, according to the Census Bureau.

More than 45,000

The number of people employed by businesses that produced chocolate and cocoa products in 2017, according to the Census Bureau.

239,081

The number of pounds of Hershey’s Miniatures sold over the past 14 years, according to CandyStore.com. M&M’s were in second place at 215,637 and Skittles in third at 199,727.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.