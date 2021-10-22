Data dump: How many pounds of Hershey's Miniatures do Pennsylvanians eat in a year?

A month full of Halloween activities hits full stride next week with parades in Newville, Shippensburg, Camp Hill and Carlisle as well as trick-or-treat activities in Cumberland County municipalities.
The path to this last week of what has become Halloween month in recent years was paved by last weekend's Halloweekend in Carlisle, an event hosted by Destination Carlisle that includes the traditional Spooky Saturday downtown trick-or-treating event, and Mechanicsburg’s Streets of Treats.
In this week’s data dump, we take a look at the numbers behind the popular holiday.
65%
The percentage of Americans who intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities, according to
the National Retail Federation. $10.14 billion
The National Retail Federation’s estimate on how much consumers will spend on Halloween this year, which is an increase from last year’s spending of $8.05 billion.
$102.74
The amount each person plans to spend on Halloween according to the federation.
1 in 5
The number of pet owners who intend to dress their pets up for Halloween this year, according to the federation. The most popular pet costume? A pumpkin. Curiously, though, 4% of those who dress up their pets put them in a cat costume. We have questions.
1.8 million
The number of children who plan to dress as Spiderman this year, according to the federation. The most popular costume for adults is a witch.
41 million
The number of potential trick-or-treaters between the ages of 5-14 across the United States, according to t
he Census Bureau. More than 45,000
The number of people employed by businesses that produced chocolate and cocoa products in 2017, according to the Census Bureau.
239,081
The number of pounds of Hershey’s Miniatures sold over the past 14 years, according to
CandyStore.com. M&M’s were in second place at 215,637 and Skittles in third at 199,727.
PHOTOS: Halloween parade season kicks off in Mechanicsburg
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Floats, costumes and candy were all part of the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
People in costume participated in Mechanicsburg's Halloween parade on Tuesday.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A gorilla and a jaguar costume inspired this jungle-themed float.
Jason Malmont ,The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
After a year's hiatus because of the pandemic, the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade returned on Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Some parade participants tossed candy to the crowd.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
This child went to the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade as Gumby.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A large group of Ghostbusters and the team van won second place in the Large Groups division at the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade on Oct. 12.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cub Scout Pack 196 from Hampden Township marches in the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A decorated vehicle is driven in the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A float passes by during the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Mechanicsburg Halloween parade was held Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A drummer performs during the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
SpongeBob SquarePants could be seen during the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A crowd attended the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade Tuesday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
A group marches in the Mechanicsburg Halloween Parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Skeletons show their musical talent during the Mechanicsburg Halloween parade.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.