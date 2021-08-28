Data Dump: Comparing current COVID data in Pa. to the fall surge in 2020

Cumberland County topped 100 cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day Friday for the first time since April 13.

That April 13 case total, however, was inflated by a data dump from urgent care centers. A case count of 393 new cases on Feb. 27 was directly attributed to an outbreak at SCI Camp Hill.

So, Friday’s 104 cases marked the first time since Feb. 2 that a report of at least 100 cases could be completely attributed to the spread of the virus into the community.

How does that compare to the 2020 fall surge of COVID cases?

Department of Health officials marked the start of the surge on Oct. 14 after a string of nine days with case counts above 1,000 in the state.

With the exception of Aug. 1, the state has seen case counts above 1,000 daily during the entire month. For comparisons, we’re using Aug. 10, the ninth day of case counts above 1,000 this month.

According to Department of Health’s open data site:

1,636.6 vs. 2,814.3

The seven-day average number of cases statewide on Oct. 14, 2020, versus the seven-day average on Aug. 10.

21.3 vs. 36.4