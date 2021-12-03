Data Dump: As Santa Claus prepares for a visit to Carlisle this weekend, a look at the numbers behind Saint Nicholas

Back-to-back events this weekend usher in the Christmas season in downtown Carlisle.

Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at 6 tonight in a horse-drawn carriage to lead the tree lighting ceremony that will feature a new 26-foot tall community Christmas tree.

Carlisle's "Making Spirits Bright" Christmas parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start at West South and South Hanover streets and go north ending at Louther Street and North Hanover Street.

Data Dump this week looks at a few facts and data points about Christmas parades, toys and Santa's arrival.

1947

The first year a Christmas parade in Carlisle was mentioned in The Sentinel. The village of Boiling Springs holds the honor of having the earliest mentioned Christmas parade in the newspaper's pages for an event scheduled for Dec. 25, 1909.

1957

The first year a house at the Square for Santa was mentioned in The Sentinel. Articles printed in 1955 and 1956 reported the jolly old elf would be at the Square, but didn't mention his accommodations. Prior to that, Santa presided over a small train ride called the "Toy Town Express."

500,000

The number of letters addressed to Santa that the New York city post office receives each year, according to an article in Smithsonian Magazine.

33,845

The number of toys distributed by Toys for Tots Carlisle in 2020 to 3,142 children in Cumberland and Perry counties.

114

The number of families assisted by the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in 2020. The program distributed 5,305 toys, 7,081 clothing items and 513 food boxes to families in need.

134

The number of years that the city of Peoria, Illinois, has held its Santa Claus Parade, making it the longest running Christmas parade in the country.

313

The number of performers who have recorded "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," according to ASCAP.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.