Data Dump: As Santa Claus prepares for a visit to Carlisle this weekend, a look at the numbers behind Saint Nicholas

Back-to-back events this weekend usher in the Christmas season in downtown Carlisle.
Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at 6 tonight in a horse-drawn carriage to lead the tree lighting ceremony that will feature a new 26-foot tall community Christmas tree.
Carlisle's "Making Spirits Bright" Christmas parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start at West South and South Hanover streets and go north ending at Louther Street and North Hanover Street.
Data Dump this week looks at a few facts and data points about Christmas parades, toys and Santa's arrival.
1947
The first year a Christmas parade in Carlisle was mentioned in The Sentinel. The village of Boiling Springs holds the honor of having the earliest mentioned Christmas parade in the newspaper's pages for an event scheduled for Dec. 25, 1909.
1957
The first year a house at the Square for Santa was mentioned in The Sentinel. Articles printed in 1955 and 1956 reported the jolly old elf would be at the Square, but didn't mention his accommodations. Prior to that, Santa presided over a small train ride called the "Toy Town Express."
People are also reading…
500,000
The number of letters addressed to Santa that the New York city post office receives each year, according to an article in Smithsonian Magazine.
33,845
The number of toys distributed by Toys for Tots Carlisle in 2020 to 3,142 children in Cumberland and Perry counties.
114
The number of families assisted by the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in 2020. The program distributed 5,305 toys, 7,081 clothing items and 513 food boxes to families in need.
134
The number of years that the city of Peoria, Illinois, has held its Santa Claus Parade, making it the longest running Christmas parade in the country.
313
The number of performers who have recorded "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," according to ASCAP.
A collection of Holiday events for Cumberland County in 2021
Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 25
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Location: Carlisle Family YMCA, 311 S West St, Carlisle, Pa. 17013
- Online: carlislefamilyymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/carlisle-family-ymca-turkey-trot/
- Details: The Turkey Trot is going live again with a 20th anniversary celebration. As many as 3,117 participants have run, walked and enjoyed this celebratory event. The 5K run/walk starts and finishes at the Carlisle Family YMCA. In addition to the live event, participants still will have the option to participate virtually. So challenge your family, your friends or your co-workers from all around the world to join you.
SMT Turkey Trot in New Cumberland
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 25
- Time: 9 a.m.
- nueLocation: New Cumberland Borough Park, Front Street and Geary Avenue, New Cumberland, Pa.
- Online: http://smtturkeytrot.org
- Details: The SMT Turkey Trot is a fun 5K run/walk through the borough of New Cumberland. The race also features the Cranberry Challenge within the Turkey Trot 5K. This family-friendly event will have you run to different stations where you tackle fitness tests in order to continue in the race.
Mechanicsburg Christmas tree lighting
- Date: Friday, Nov. 26
- Time: 5:15 p.m., tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
- Location: The corner of Main and Market streets in downtown Mechanicsburg
A Winter's Night Celebration
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 1
- Time: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Location: Silver Spring Township Fire & Banquet Hall, 6471 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
- Online: www.facebook.com/events/290685342561813
- Details: The event features pictures with Santa, Clydesdale drawn sleigh rides, seasonal craft vendors, letters to Santa, ornament decorating, live music by West Shore Symphony Orchestra, and food trucks — 717 Taco, Mad Dash, Chef De Crepe.
Santa comes to Carlisle
- Date: Friday, Dec. 3
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: The Square in downtown Carlisle
- Details: Santa Claus will ride into town at 6 p.m. in a horse-drawn carriage. At Veteran’s Courtyard on the Square, he will lead the tree lighting ceremony that will feature the new Carlisle Community Christmas Tree. The 26-foot tall panel tree, sponsored by the GB Stuart Foundation, will feature more than 1,000 lights and be topped by a four-foot tall lit star. The tree will be the backdrop for Santa photos taken at events or for downtown visitors.
Carlisle Christmas parade
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Downtown Carlisle
- Details: The parade will start at West South and South Hanover streets and go north ending at Louther Street and North Hanover Street. Details on how to register your float or performing group for the parade may be found at www.CarlislePA.org/EVENTS. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Andrea Crouse, director of Parks and Recreation, at 717-240-6951 or acrouse@carlislepa.org.
Christkindlmarkt at Dill's Tavern
- Date: Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11
- Time: 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 10 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 11
- Location: Dill's Tavern and Plantation, 227 N. Baltimore Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019
- Online: northernyorkhistorical.org/event/christkindlmarkt-at-dills-tavern-2021/
- Details: Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German Christmas Market that takes place in the evening during the Advent season. The two-day event features over 40 vendors and artisans, food, Santa, and children's activities. The event is a rain, shine, or snow event.
New Cumberland Ugly Sweater Crawl
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 11
- Time: 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Location: Downtown New Cumberland
- Online: www.newcumberlandpa.org
- Details: The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group will host its inaugural Ugly Sweater Crawl through town at various host businesses. Participants will enjoy holiday treats while the group snaps photos of ugly sweaters. The top 10 ugly sweaters will be entered into a photo contest on Facebook, and the winner will get a special holiday prize. Tickets to participate are $5 and can be purchased at Weist Hardware, Semoff's Barber Shop and Oxford Hall Celtic Shop.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.