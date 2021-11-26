 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Data Dump: A look behind the numbers on Small Business Saturday

  • 0
Small Business Saturday

Small businesses in Carlisle offered deals to attract residents for Small Business Saturday.

 ABC27

Small Business Saturday has become a day to promote and celebrate small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. 

This week, we look at the numbers associated with small businesses in the United States and Pennsylvania.

1.1 million

The number of small businesses in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy.

2.5 million

The number of people employed by small businesses in Pennsylvania, according to the SBA.

39.4%

The percentage of small businesses the SBA reports as owned by women. Veterans own 6.3% of small businesses.

29%

The percentage of small business owners who cite "ready to be your own boss" as a reason for opening a business, according to a survey from Guidant Financial and Small Business Trends Alliance.

People are also reading…

46%

The percentage of business owners who are in Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980), making it the largest generation represented among small business owners, according to the survey.

20%

The percentage of small businesses that are solo operations in which the business is run by the owner alone, according to the survey.

80%

The percentage of consumers who said they were likely to shop at small businesses during the holiday season, according to a survey from American Express.

67 cents

The portion of each dollar spent at a small business that stays in the local community according to a 2018 study from American Express.

10%

The percentage of businesses that report no impact from recent supply chain reductions according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

49%

The percentage of business owners reporting job vacancies that could not be filled, according to the NFIB survey.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SCI Camp Hill inmate dies

SCI Camp Hill inmate dies

An inmate of State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News