Data Dump: A look behind the numbers on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday has become a day to promote and celebrate small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

This week, we look at the numbers associated with small businesses in the United States and Pennsylvania.

1.1 million

The number of small businesses in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy.

2.5 million

The number of people employed by small businesses in Pennsylvania, according to the SBA.

39.4%

The percentage of small businesses the SBA reports as owned by women. Veterans own 6.3% of small businesses.

29%

The percentage of small business owners who cite "ready to be your own boss" as a reason for opening a business, according to a survey from Guidant Financial and Small Business Trends Alliance.

46%

The percentage of business owners who are in Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980), making it the largest generation represented among small business owners, according to the survey.

20%

The percentage of small businesses that are solo operations in which the business is run by the owner alone, according to the survey.

80%

The percentage of consumers who said they were likely to shop at small businesses during the holiday season, according to a survey from American Express.

67 cents

The portion of each dollar spent at a small business that stays in the local community according to a 2018 study from American Express.

10%

The percentage of businesses that report no impact from recent supply chain reductions according to the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

49%

The percentage of business owners reporting job vacancies that could not be filled, according to the NFIB survey.

