Data Dump: A look at voting and election statistics in Cumberland County

Tuesday is general election day.

This year, voters will make their choices for municipal offices and school boards as well as give judges an up or down vote on retention.

In this week's data dump, we'll look at some of the data surrounding voting and elections in Cumberland County. All data is taken from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

62,713

The number of registered Democrats in Cumberland County.

89,802

The number of registered Republicans in Cumberland County.

31,424

The number of voters between the ages of 55-64, making that the age range with the most registered voters across all parties.

18,220

The number of those voters aged 55-64 who are registered Republican. That makes this age range the one with most registered Republicans.

11,454

The number of voters aged 25-34 who are registered Democrats. That makes this the age group with the most registered Democrats.

622

The number of Republicans who changed their voter registration to Democrat in 2021.

402

The number of Democrats who changed their voter registration to Republican in 2021.

9.5%

The percentage of people over the age of 18 who requested mail-in ballots in Cumberland County.

6,459

The number of mail-in ballot requests received in the 87th Legislative District, the most for a legislative district that includes Cumberland County residents. Residents in the 31st Senate District requested the most mail-in ballots on the Senate side with 16,814 requests.

1947

People who were born in this year requested the most mail-in ballots (660).

1918

The year of birth for the oldest person requesting a mail-in ballot.

542

The number of Cumberland County voters in Pennsylvania's Voter Hall of Fame. To earn a spot, voters have to vote in every general election for 50 years.

31.53%

The voter turnout percentage in 2019, the last time municipal and school district offices were up for election.

118

The number of voting precincts in Cumberland County.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

