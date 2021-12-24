Data Dump: A look at the numbers surround hunger and food insecurity

As The Sentinel takes a deeper look at how local food banks and food pantries worked to overcome disrupted supply chains and decreased volunteers in 2021, we’re taking a closer look at the numbers behind hunger among Pennsylvania and Cumberland County residents.

Data is from Feeding Pennsylvania, a statewide association of nine Feeding America affiliated food banks that includes the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, unless otherwise noted.

2 million

The number of people served annually by Feeding Pennsylvania’s member food banks.

2,700

The number of agencies and feeding programs distributing food to Pennsylvanians.

164 million

The pounds of food distributed throughout the state through those programs.

$737,258,000

The amount of money that people facing hunger in Pennsylvania would need collectively to meet their food needs. According to Feeding America, Cumberland County residents face an $11,882,000 shortfall in food budgets.

1 in 9

One in nine people struggle with hunger. One in seven children struggle with hunger.

$3.11

The average cost of a meal in Pennsylvania. According to 2019 data from Feeding America, that rises slightly to $3.44 in Cumberland County.

More than 5,000

The number of food insecure people who received food at Project SHARE in 2021 by the time their autumn newsletter was published.

20,200

The number of food insecure people in Cumberland County according to 2019 data used in a Feeding America map.

49%

Those who are food insecure have incomes that are above the threshold for nutrition programs.

8.1%

The food insecurity rate in Cumberland County according to the Feeding America map. That number was projected to jump to 9.1% in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

35,277,543

The Environmental Protection Agency’s estimate on the number of tons of food waste that ends up in a landfill according to an analysis of 2018 data.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

