Data Dump: A look at the data surrounding crashes on Cumberland County roads
Data Dump: A look at the data surrounding crashes on Cumberland County roads

A damaged car is pulled onto the shoulder of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township after a crash involving a horse and buggy on  March 3.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission recently launched its safety web application that allows users to interact with PennDOT data regarding crashes on roads in Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin counties.

The site allows users to narrow the data to a specific county as well as by types of crashes and weather.

The data available on the site catalogs crashes from 2016 to 2020, but does not include interstate highways.

Data Dump: A look at COVID among school-aged children in Cumberland County
Data Dump: Comparing current COVID data in Pa. to the fall surge in 2020

Keeping that in mind, here's what the data breakdown is for Cumberland County:

10,586

The total number of crashes reported in that five-year span.

405

Crashes that resulted in serious injuries

73

Crashes that resulted in fatalities.

October

The month in which the most crashes were logged across the five-year span. A total of 1,007 crashes happened in October.

2,293

The number of crashes in 2016. This represents the highest of the five-year time span.

1,719

The number of crashes in 2020. This represents the lowest in the five-year span.

Friday

The most crash-prone day of the week. A total of 1,855 crashes occurred on a Friday.

944

The number of crashes that occurred between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

3,175

The number of angle crashes, which is the most common type of crash.

6,710

The number of crashes in which speeding was a factor. Speeding was a factor in crashes that resulted in most of the fatalities (50) and more than half (241) of the serious injuries.

1,708 vs. 1,156

The number of crashes in which a cellphone or other distraction was a factor versus the number of crashes in which driving under the influence was a factor.

336

The number of deer hits.

285

The number of crashes involving a pedestrian or bicyclist. While these types of crashes accounted for only 2.6% of crashes, they represent 13.3% of the crashes resulting in serious injuries and 13.6% of the crashes resulting in a fatality.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

