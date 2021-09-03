Data Dump: A look at the data surrounding crashes on Cumberland County roads

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of crashes in 2016. This represents the highest of the five-year time span.

1,719

The number of crashes in 2020. This represents the lowest in the five-year span.

Friday

The most crash-prone day of the week. A total of 1,855 crashes occurred on a Friday.

944

The number of crashes that occurred between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

3,175

The number of angle crashes, which is the most common type of crash.

6,710

The number of crashes in which speeding was a factor. Speeding was a factor in crashes that resulted in most of the fatalities (50) and more than half (241) of the serious injuries.

1,708 vs. 1,156

The number of crashes in which a cellphone or other distraction was a factor versus the number of crashes in which driving under the influence was a factor.

336