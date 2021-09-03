Data Dump: A look at the data surrounding crashes on Cumberland County roads

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission recently launched its safety web application that allows users to interact with PennDOT data regarding crashes on roads in Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin counties.
The site allows users to narrow the data to a specific county as well as by types of crashes and weather.
The data available on the site catalogs crashes from 2016 to 2020, but does not include interstate highways.
Keeping that in mind, here's what the data breakdown is for Cumberland County:
10,586
The total number of crashes reported in that five-year span.
405
Crashes that resulted in serious injuries
73
Crashes that resulted in fatalities.
October
The month in which the most crashes were logged across the five-year span. A total of 1,007 crashes happened in October.
2,293
The number of crashes in 2016. This represents the highest of the five-year time span.
1,719
The number of crashes in 2020. This represents the lowest in the five-year span.
Friday
The most crash-prone day of the week. A total of 1,855 crashes occurred on a Friday.
944
The number of crashes that occurred between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
3,175
The number of angle crashes, which is the most common type of crash.
6,710
The number of crashes in which speeding was a factor. Speeding was a factor in crashes that resulted in most of the fatalities (50) and more than half (241) of the serious injuries.
1,708 vs. 1,156
The number of crashes in which a cellphone or other distraction was a factor versus the number of crashes in which driving under the influence was a factor.
336
The number of deer hits.
285
The number of crashes involving a pedestrian or bicyclist. While these types of crashes accounted for only 2.6% of crashes, they represent 13.3% of the crashes resulting in serious injuries and 13.6% of the crashes resulting in a fatality.
Trouble Spots: 10 Cumberland County intersections that drivers despise
Dangerous Intersections: High and Hanover
- Location: High Street and Hanover Street at the Square in Carlisle
- GPS: 40.2015,-77.1891
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: PennDOT traffic data shows there were 20 crashes at Carlisle's square during the past five years.
Dangerous Intersections: Routes 11 and 114
- Location: Route 11 at Route 114, Silver Spring Township
- GPS: 40.2461,-77.028
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This busy intersection has been the site of 23 crashes in the past five years.
Dangerous Intersections: South West Street, West Willow Street and Walnut Bottom Road
- Location: South West Street, West Willow Street and Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle Borough
- GPS: 40.195206, -77.194874
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This five-point intersection causes confusion among drivers traveling west on Willow Street as to which lane they should be in to continue across the intersection or to turn left onto South West. Signs are posted, but drivers often go straight through the intersection out of the left turn lane.
Dangerous Intersections: Trindle and St. John’s Church roads
- Location: Trindle Road (Route 641) at St. John's Church Road, Hampden Township
- GPS: 40.2315,-76.9544
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: This heavily traveled intersection with multiple turn-lanes and a nearby highway entrance ramp has been the site of 37 crashes in the past five years. Six crashes involved commercial vehicles.
Dangerous Intersections: Routes 174 and West Lisburn Road
- Location: Route 174 at West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township
- GPS: 40.175.-77.0694
- Traffic control devices: Four-way stop signs
- Why it makes the list: Despite the addition of stop signs with blinking lights, the intersection remains dangerous. The last fatality at the intersection was a Feb. 6, 2016 crash that killed 23-year-old Alicia Nicholson.
Dangerous Intersections: Hillside Drive and Wilson Street
- Location: Hillside Drive at Wilson Street, Carlisle
- GPS: 40.191746, -77.203292
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: The sight line for drivers coming west on Hillside is often completely obscured by parked cars and landscaping, according to readers. This leads to a dangerous conditions as the intersection is near a school, and is often busy with school children both walking and on bicycles as well as school buses.
Dangerous Intersections: Calvary at Spring roads
- Location: Spring Road at Cavalry Road, North Middleton Township
- GPS: 40.225665, -77.179935
- Traffic control devices: Traffic lights
- Why it makes the list: Traffic backs up routinely in the mornings with drivers attempting to turn left. Drivers swerve around stopped traffic, and have even cut through the parking lot of a nearby grocery store to avoid the light completely.
Dangerous Intersections: Hempt and Texaco roads
- Location: Hempt Road and Texaco Road, Silver Spring Township
- GPS: 40.219621, -77.051377
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: Readers report there are many accidents due to drivers failing to stop at the stop signs.
Dangerous Intersections: North Orange Street and Newville Road
- Location: North Orange Street at Newville Road, Carlisle
- GPS: 40.203384, -77.208088
- Traffic control devices: Stop sign close to a traffic light
- Why it makes the list: There's not much room under the railroad bridge, causing traffic heading south to back up quickly at the light just past the bridge. This makes turning right from Newville Road or traveling straight through from North Orange problematic.
Dangerous Intersections: Petersburg and York roads
- Location: Petersburg Road at York Road, South Middleton
- GPS: 40.195532, -77.168767
- Traffic control devices: 2-way stop sign
- Why it makes the list: Traffic volumes, speeding and reckless driving are a dangerous combination for those trying to make a turn — especially left turns — off Petersburg Road onto York Road.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.