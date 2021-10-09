Data Dump: A look at suicide in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania and the U.S. as Shawn's Law is signed by Gov. Wolf

On May 22, 2019, Jackie Bieber, a resident of York County, lost her daughter, Shawn, to suicide.

The loss was compounded by the knowledge that Shawn died with assistance and encouragement from a website that provided information on ways to die and step-by-instructions.

Bieber fought back by advocating for a bill, sponsored by Rep. Dawn Keefer, that would increase the penalties for anyone who encourages someone under the age of 18 or who has an intellectual disability to die by suicide.

“Shawn’s Law,” as the measure became known, was signed into law Sept. 30.

“I’ll never forget the feeling I got when I looked at her phone that day and saw this website and the chatroom discussion she was having during her suicide. Pure evil, cruelty, and darkness are all I can use to describe this horrific tragedy,” Bieber said in a statement on the law’s signing.

Bieber said the law sends a “clear and loud message” that “we will not tolerate helping anyone end their life.”

But the law is the first step and needs to be followed by adequate funding for the mental health system, offering incentives to attract people to mental health professions and funding mental health and intellectual disabilities programs, she said.