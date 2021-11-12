Data Dump: A look at statistics involving veterans

This past Thursday, Cumberland County celebrated its veterans with an overnight vigil in the Carlisle Square and ceremonies at the Old Courthouse, the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center and at schools and municipalities across the county.

Today we'll look at statistics involving veterans. Unless otherwise indicated, the data in today's article comes from the "Veterans in Pennsylvania" report published in January 2021 from the Department of Labor and Industry.

710,375

The number of veterans in Pennsylvania as of 2019.

6.4%

The percentage of the Cumberland County population between the ages of 18-64 who are veterans, the third highest percentage in the commonwealth.

36.7%

The percentage of Pennsylvania veterans who served during the Vietnam War era, making it the largest veteran cohort in the state.

66

The number of veterans in Pennsylvania who served before World War II.

29.1%

The percentage of veterans in Pennsylvania who are over the age of 75.

6.8%

The percentage of Pennsylvania veterans living below the poverty line.

2045

By the year 2045, analysts at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs project that there will no longer be any surviving World War II-era veterans. While that seems obvious as a veteran of that area would have to be somewhere around 118 years old to still be alive in 2045, the department projects that in 2040 there will still be one World War II-era veteran alive.

270

The number of Pennsylvania veterans who died by suicide in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Most of them (108) were in the 55-74 age group.

977

The number of homeless veterans in Pennsylvania in 2020, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

12.1 million

At its peak during World War II in 1945, 12.1 million people served in the military. Now that number is about 1.3 million.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

