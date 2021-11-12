 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Data Dump: A look at statistics involving veterans

  • 0
Veterans Day Old Courthouse Carlisle 1

Cadet Capt. Ben Kruleski of the Cedar Cliff High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps holds the American flag before the start of the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony at the historic Old Cumberland County Courthouse Thursday morning.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

This past Thursday, Cumberland County celebrated its veterans with an overnight vigil in the Carlisle Square and ceremonies at the Old Courthouse, the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center and at schools and municipalities across the county.

Today we'll look at statistics involving veterans. Unless otherwise indicated, the data in today's article comes from the "Veterans in Pennsylvania" report published in January 2021 from the Department of Labor and Industry.

710,375

The number of veterans in Pennsylvania as of 2019.

6.4%

The percentage of the Cumberland County population between the ages of 18-64 who are veterans, the third highest percentage in the commonwealth.

36.7%

The percentage of Pennsylvania veterans who served during the Vietnam War era, making it the largest veteran cohort in the state.

66

The number of veterans in Pennsylvania who served before World War II.

29.1%

People are also reading…

The percentage of veterans in Pennsylvania who are over the age of 75.

6.8%

The percentage of Pennsylvania veterans living below the poverty line.

2045

By the year 2045, analysts at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs project that there will no longer be any surviving World War II-era veterans. While that seems obvious as a veteran of that area would have to be somewhere around 118 years old to still be alive in 2045, the department projects that in 2040 there will still be one World War II-era veteran alive.

270

The number of Pennsylvania veterans who died by suicide in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Most of them (108) were in the 55-74 age group.

977

The number of homeless veterans in Pennsylvania in 2020, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

12.1 million

At its peak during World War II in 1945, 12.1 million people served in the military. Now that number is about 1.3 million.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News