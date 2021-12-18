Data Dump: A look at statistics, data and details about Christmas in Pennsylvania

It’s a week before Christmas so this week we’re looking at data, statistics and trivia associated with the holiday.

$41,205.58

The total cost of the gifts in the song, “Twelve Days of Christmas,” according to the PNC Christmas Price Index. The most expensive gift? Seven swans a-swimming at $13,125. Having said that, it seems that eight maids a-milking should earn more than a collective $58 for their work.

1,400

The number of Christmas tree farms in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Growers Association says those farms produced about 1 million cut trees each year.

$3.3 million

The amount of money the classic Christmas movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” earned at the box office when after its general release in 1947. It wasn’t enough to break even with production costs.

15 million

The number of viewers who watched “A Charlie Brown Christmas” when it premiered in 1965.

1828

The year Joel R. Poinsett brought the first bushy plant that would bear his name to the U.S. from Mexico where he served as the country’s first U.S. minister to Mexico.

75 candy canes

The official length of Santa’s sleigh as listed in the technical specifications of NORAD’s Santa Tracker website. Each year more than 1,250 Canadian and American uniformed personnel and civilian volunteers answer calls and emails on Christmas that come in to NORAD’s headquarters.

1955

The year a misprinted telephone number in a Sears Roebuck & Co. ad led to a child accidentally calling NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, and connecting directly with its director of operations. That became the start of the Santa-tracking tradition.

26

The number of years a fruitcake in an airtight can will remain edible — assuming it was edible in the first place.

1923

The first year the National Christmas Tree was lit on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

