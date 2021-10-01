Data Dump: A look at playing and winning the lottery in Cumberland County

Last week, Ray Boose Jr. of Newville picked up a commemorative check for $1 million after his Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket made him a winner.
How often have Cumberland County residents hit the jackpot? That's the question we're answering in this week's data dump.
Data about winners comes from the Pennsylvania Lottery website and includes information from January 2014 through August 2021.
Data about ticket sales comes from the Pennsylvania open data site and includes data from state fiscal years 2010-11 through 2018-19.
80
The number of people who have won $100,000 or more in Cumberland County.
10
The number of people who have won $1 million or more in Cumberland County.
$2 million
The highest amount of money won through the Pennsylvania Lottery in Cumberland County. The winner played the Powerball with a Power Play in January 2014.
Scratch-offs
Of the 80 winners of $100,000 or more, 49 of them won their prizes through scratch-off games, making it the most common way to win. Another 18 won through the Cash Five game.
December
The least lucky month for striking the $100,000 or more plateau. Only one player won more than that in the month of December since 2014.
January
The most lucky month. Fifteen of the 80 winners of $100,000 or more hit the jackpot in January.
2018
The winningest year for Cumberland County game players with 15 of them hitting a jackpot of more than $100,000.
$588,431,523
The total amount of tickets purchased in the county from the 2010-11 state fiscal year through the 2018-19 fiscal year.
$373,015,313
The total amount of prizes paid out in the county from the 2010-11 state fiscal year through the 2018-19 fiscal year.
$31,937,119
The total amount of commissions paid out to retailers in the county from the 2010-11 state fiscal year through the 2018-19 fiscal year.
$27,460,074
The increase in the amount of ticket sales from fiscal year 2010-11 ($51,498,046) to fiscal year 2018-19 ($78,958,120)
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.