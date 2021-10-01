Data Dump: A look at playing and winning the lottery in Cumberland County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 80 winners of $100,000 or more, 49 of them won their prizes through scratch-off games, making it the most common way to win. Another 18 won through the Cash Five game.

December

The least lucky month for striking the $100,000 or more plateau. Only one player won more than that in the month of December since 2014.

January

The most lucky month. Fifteen of the 80 winners of $100,000 or more hit the jackpot in January.

2018

The winningest year for Cumberland County game players with 15 of them hitting a jackpot of more than $100,000.

$588,431,523

The total amount of tickets purchased in the county from the 2010-11 state fiscal year through the 2018-19 fiscal year.

$373,015,313

The total amount of prizes paid out in the county from the 2010-11 state fiscal year through the 2018-19 fiscal year.

$31,937,119

The total amount of commissions paid out to retailers in the county from the 2010-11 state fiscal year through the 2018-19 fiscal year.