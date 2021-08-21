Data Dump: A look at COVID among school-aged children in Cumberland County

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases among children in Cumberland County.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, children under the age of 18 make up 20.2% of the population in Cumberland County, which means there are about 51,181 school-age children in the county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, breaks down COVID-19 data in age groups that run from 0-17 and 18-49 so data for 18-year-olds is not included in the information below.
According to CDC data through the end of July:
1,969
children under the age of 17 have been diagnosed with COVID-19. (1,367 confirmed cases and 602 probable cases.)
16
of those children are confirmed to have been hospitalized.
727
of those children were confirmed to have been symptomatic.
1,242
of those children had an unknown status as to symptoms.
1,796
of the 1,969 cases came during the 2020-21 school year. The timing of the school year corresponded with the fall surge in 2020.
6,472
children ages 12-17 have been vaccinated as of Aug. 19.
There are no known deaths among children under 17, but the CDC only has data for 258 of the county’s 532 deaths in the database.
