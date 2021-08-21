Data Dump: A look at COVID among school-aged children in Cumberland County

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases among children in Cumberland County.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, children under the age of 18 make up 20.2% of the population in Cumberland County, which means there are about 51,181 school-age children in the county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, breaks down COVID-19 data in age groups that run from 0-17 and 18-49 so data for 18-year-olds is not included in the information below.

According to CDC data through the end of July:

1,969

children under the age of 17 have been diagnosed with COVID-19. (1,367 confirmed cases and 602 probable cases.)

16

of those children are confirmed to have been hospitalized.

727

of those children were confirmed to have been symptomatic.

1,242

of those children had an unknown status as to symptoms.

1,796