Data Dump: A look at COVID among school-aged children in Cumberland County
Virus Outbreak Vaccine

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

 Associated Press

Here’s a look at coronavirus cases among children in Cumberland County.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, children under the age of 18 make up 20.2% of the population in Cumberland County, which means there are about 51,181 school-age children in the county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, breaks down COVID-19 data in age groups that run from 0-17 and 18-49 so data for 18-year-olds is not included in the information below.

According to CDC data through the end of July:

1,969

children under the age of 17 have been diagnosed with COVID-19. (1,367 confirmed cases and 602 probable cases.)

16

of those children are confirmed to have been hospitalized.

727

of those children were confirmed to have been symptomatic.

1,242

of those children had an unknown status as to symptoms.

1,796

of the 1,969 cases came during the 2020-21 school year. The timing of the school year corresponded with the fall surge in 2020.

6,472

children ages 12-17 have been vaccinated as of Aug. 19.

There are no known deaths among children under 17, but the CDC only has data for 258 of the county’s 532 deaths in the database.

The Sentinel will offer a weekly Data Dump every Saturday in print, providing a glimpse at numbers that matter for Cumberland County and its communities.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

