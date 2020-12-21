CVS Health launches COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities

CVS Health on Monday announced it has launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities. CVS, along with Walgreens, has partnered with state and federal government to administer the vaccines to residents and staff.
CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country over the next 12 weeks.
Pennsylvania is in the second group of 36 other states whose nursing home residents will begin receiving vaccines on Dec. 28.
“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones.”
CVS staff will make three visits to each facility to ensure everyone receives the initial shot and booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated within three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine is provided.
CVS said this effort is a precursor to its ability to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the larger population once that is determined by states. CVS expects to offer COVID-19 vaccines in a retail setting on appointment only through CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app or via a dedicated 800 number for people without online access. The company expects to be able to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month.
