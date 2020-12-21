CVS Health launches COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities

CVS Health on Monday announced it has launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities. CVS, along with Walgreens, has partnered with state and federal government to administer the vaccines to residents and staff.

CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and the company expects to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country over the next 12 weeks.

Pennsylvania is in the second group of 36 other states whose nursing home residents will begin receiving vaccines on Dec. 28.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones.”