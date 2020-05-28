CVS adds Silver Spring Township location to list of sites providing COVID-19 testing
alert top story

CVS adds Silver Spring Township location to list of sites providing COVID-19 testing

CVS testing

CVS will offer COVID-19 testing at its Silver Spring Township location starting May 29.

 provided by CVS Health

CVS Health on Friday will nearly double the number of locations offering COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania and will add the first Cumberland County testing site for the company.

CVS announced Thursday that it will open 29 more sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, adding to the 36 locations that already offer testing in the state.

The new batch of locations has the first Cumberland County location - the CVS located at 6706 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, near the Cumberland Valley School District campus.

The new sites will use self-swab tests that will be available to those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Starting Friday, patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be given a test kit and instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy employee will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly, and tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.

The results are expected to be available in about three days.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News