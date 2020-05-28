CVS adds Silver Spring Township location to list of sites providing COVID-19 testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CVS Health on Friday will nearly double the number of locations offering COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania and will add the first Cumberland County testing site for the company.

CVS announced Thursday that it will open 29 more sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, adding to the 36 locations that already offer testing in the state.

The new batch of locations has the first Cumberland County location - the CVS located at 6706 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, near the Cumberland Valley School District campus.

The new sites will use self-swab tests that will be available to those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Starting Friday, patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be given a test kit and instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy employee will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly, and tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing.

The results are expected to be available in about three days.