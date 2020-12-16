Cumberlink Weather Blog: Some vehicles restricted on county highways, more restrictions expected

• Take frequent rest breaks during shoveling or other activity.

• Learn the warning signs of a heart attack and call 9-1-1 right away if you experience symptoms.

Warning signs of a heart attack can include:

• Discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

• Discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

• Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

• Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

If you experience signs of a heart attack, call 9-1-1 right away. Do not drive yourself.

Posted at 10:45 a.m.: Snow squalls possible

For those who must travel today, PennDOT is warning drivers that snow squalls may occur with this storm.

PennDOT said squalls can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver's visibility.