Cumberlink Weather Blog: PennDOT lifts vehicle, speed restrictions

The Cumberlink snow blog will provide updates throughout the day Wednesday as the region prepares for a snow storm that forecasters say could produce 14-20 inches of snow.

Posted at 10:30 a.m.: PennDOT lifts restrictions

PennDOT said Thursday morning that it is lifting temporary vehicle restrictions, as well as speed restrictions, on Interstate 81, Interstate 83 and Interstate 283. Commercial vehicles, school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles RVs and passenger vehicles with towing trailers are now allowed back on the highways.

PennDOT also lifted its speed limit restrictions on all roads in the region. They were previously lowered to 45 mph.

Posted at 8 a.m.: Less than a foot of snow reported

With sleet being the predominant precipitation for several hours Wednesday evening, most areas ended up seeing a little less than a foot of snow with Wednesday's storm, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara.

Thackara said Thursday morning that some areas saw snow return later in the evening, but some of the southern tier counties only saw sleet at the tail end of the storm.