Cumberlink Weather Blog: Most areas saw a little less than a foot of snow

The Cumberlink snow blog will provide updates throughout the day Wednesday as the region prepares for a snow storm that forecasters say could produce 14-20 inches of snow.
Posted at 8 a.m.: Less than a foot of snow reported
With sleet being the predominant precipitation for several hours Wednesday evening, most areas ended up seeing a little less than a foot of snow with Wednesday's storm, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara.
Thackara said Thursday morning that some areas saw snow return later in the evening, but some of the southern tier counties only saw sleet at the tail end of the storm.
Harrisburg International Airport recorded 9.3 inches of snow Wednesday, which is a new daily record for Dec. 16. Some areas of Cumberland County had 10 inches of snow, while some parts of Franklin County reported more than a foot of snow.
Thackara said road conditions, especially secondary roads, will remain treacherous through Thursday morning. Winds will stay strong through the morning before some sun breaks out for a more pleasant afternoon, he said. Winds will average between 10 to 15 mph Thursday, which could lead to some snow drifting in some spots.
Posted at 11 p.m.: Snow update
Parts of Franklin County reported sleet changing back to snow about 10 p.m., ABC27 reported. Snow reports earlier this evening ranged between 4 to 7 inches across the Midstate. The persistent sleet for about four hours was expected to reduce the area's snow totals.
Posted at 10 p.m.: Snow update
ABC27 reported that 4 to 7 inches of snow fell before it transitioned to sleet and freezing rain, bringing winds with gusts of near 30 mph.
Colder air was expected to arrive by 10 p.m., switching the precipitation back to snow.
ABC27 forecast that seady and heavy snow would continue for tonight with convective bands setting up that could even produce thunder for parts of the region.
Road conditions, especially secondary roadways, were expected to remain treacherous through early Thursday morning. Snow showers will taper off around 4 to 6 a.m. as the storm exits eastward. Winds stay strong through Thursday as temperatures remain in the 20s tonight and low 30s for highs tomorrow. Winds will average between 10-15mph on Thursday after the storm, which could lead to minor drifting.
Posted at 7 p.m.: Snow update
After reports of 5-6 inches of snow this afternoon across Cumberland County, the storm switched to mix of sleet and snow around 6 p.m.
The ABC27 forecast calls for 1-2 inches of snow per hour through midnight, then 1 inch an hour until 3 or 4 a.m. when the storm exits the region. Winds of 10-15 mph remain for the evening hours.
Posted at 3:50 p.m.: Free parking at Pomfret Street garage
Carlisle Borough is offering free parking at the Pomfret Street Garage for those who want to move their cars off the streets on Thursday during clean up from the storm.
Parking is available on the first through fourth floors and is first come, first serve. Drivers must park in marked spaces.
Posted at 2:44 p.m.: County highways in Level 1 restrictions
Cumberland County highways, interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike are in Level 1 of the state's weather event vehicle restriction plan, but a move to Level 3 is anticipated around 3:30 p.m., according to PennDOT.
Level 1 bans empty tandem trailers, empty trailer trucks, motorcycles, permitted loads, RV/campers, vehicles with tow-behind trailers, tractors without trailers, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches.
Level 3 restrictions continue to ban vehicles listed under Level 1, but expands to ban commercial vehicles except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.
The Level 3 restrictions will affect:
- All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;
- All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;
- Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;
- All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;
- All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;
- All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;
- All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;
- All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;
- Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95; and
- All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the Fort Washington Interchange.
Posted at 1:50 p.m.: Weis closing early
Weis Markets announced that its stores will close early due to the predicted snowfall.
Stores in Cumberland, Franklin, Dauphin, York, Adams and Lancaster counties will close between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday. The stores will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Other stores in the larger region and other parts of the state will close between 4 and 5 p.m. before reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Posted at 12:26 p.m.: Speed limit reductions
PennDOT has reduced speed limits in the area. The following highways now have a speed limit of 45 mph and commercial vehicles are restricted to the right lane:
- Interstate 81 in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin and Lebanon counties
- I-83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties
- I-283 in Dauphin County
- Route 11 in Cumberland, Franklin and Perry counties
- Route 15 in Adams, Cumberland and York counties
- Route 22 in Dauphin and Perry counties
- Route 78 in Lebanon County
- Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties
- Route 581 in Cumberland County
- Route 30 in Lancaster and York counties
- Route 222 from Route 30 to the Berks County line in Lancaster County
Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
Posted at 12:10 p.m.: Shoveling hazards
The American Heart Association warns that colder temperatures and strenuous activity, like shoveling snow, can be a dangerous combination for your heart.
Shoveling snow or simply walking through deep, heavy snow increases the workload on the heart and can increase risk for a heart attack. People who do not get regular physical activity or who have existing heart conditions like heart failure, high blood pressure or cholesterol, are at the greatest risk.
The American Heart Association has compiled a list of practical tips.
• Talk to your doctor about your cardiovascular risk factors that could make shoveling snow or extreme exertion in cold weather more dangerous.
• Wear layers of warm clothing, hat and gloves.
• Don’t eat a heavy meal or drink alcoholic beverages prior to or soon after shoveling.
• Use a smaller shovel to avoid lifting too much heavy snow at one time.
• Take frequent rest breaks during shoveling or other activity.
• Learn the warning signs of a heart attack and call 9-1-1 right away if you experience symptoms.
Warning signs of a heart attack can include:
• Discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
• Discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
• Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.
• Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
If you experience signs of a heart attack, call 9-1-1 right away. Do not drive yourself.
Posted at 10:45 a.m.: Snow squalls possible
For those who must travel today, PennDOT is warning drivers that snow squalls may occur with this storm.
PennDOT said squalls can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver's visibility.
If drivers do encounter snow squalls today, they should slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions, turn on their headlights, stay in their lane and increase following distance, keep their full attention on the road, use defroster and wipers and resist passing a slow vehicle. Drivers should only come to a complete stop and pull over if they can safely do that during a whiteout. Otherwise, stopping the flow of traffic could cause a chain-reaction crash.
Posted at 9:45 a.m.: Snow moving in
Light snow is expected to develop over Cumberland County by 11 a.m. as a nor’easter snow storm moves into the region.
The ABC27 forecast team is projecting 14-20 inches for the region as the snowfall picks up steam by the afternoon. By evening, the forecast calls for snow rates of 1-3 inches per hour before the storm exits the area Thursday morning.
"Travel will get very tricky by mid-afternoon. If you aren’t settled by 3 p.m., you could be in for big problems as roads become snow-covered quickly and the intensity of the storm picks up," ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said. "By the evening commute, we do expect very challenging driving conditions, if not impossible. Snow by this time will be falling quickly with 1-3″ per hour rates likely, and possibly even heavier by nightfall."
Temperatures will reach a high of 30 today and a low of 27 tonight, with winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.
Posted at 8 a.m.: Travel preparedness
In preparation for a major winter storm event, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) advise motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm, and are anticipating that restrictions on trucks and other vehicles will be imposed on certain roadways around the state.
"We have been preparing for winter since the last one ended, and we're calling on the public to be our partners in safe travel," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "Please, avoid traveling and if you must travel, be sure to check travel conditions and give plow operators plenty of space so they can do their jobs safely and effectively."
