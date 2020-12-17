Cumberlink Weather Blog: Most areas saw a little less than a foot of snow

The Cumberlink snow blog will provide updates throughout the day Wednesday as the region prepares for a snow storm that forecasters say could produce 14-20 inches of snow.

Posted at 8 a.m.: Less than a foot of snow reported

With sleet being the predominant precipitation for several hours Wednesday evening, most areas ended up seeing a little less than a foot of snow with Wednesday's storm, according to ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara.

Thackara said Thursday morning that some areas saw snow return later in the evening, but some of the southern tier counties only saw sleet at the tail end of the storm.

Harrisburg International Airport recorded 9.3 inches of snow Wednesday, which is a new daily record for Dec. 16. Some areas of Cumberland County had 10 inches of snow, while some parts of Franklin County reported more than a foot of snow.

Thackara said road conditions, especially secondary roads, will remain treacherous through Thursday morning. Winds will stay strong through the morning before some sun breaks out for a more pleasant afternoon, he said. Winds will average between 10 to 15 mph Thursday, which could lead to some snow drifting in some spots.

Posted at 11 p.m.: Snow update