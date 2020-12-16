Cumberlink Weather Blog: Carlisle's Pomfret Street Garage offers free parking for clean-up Thursday

If you experience signs of a heart attack, call 9-1-1 right away. Do not drive yourself.

Posted at 10:45 a.m.: Snow squalls possible

For those who must travel today, PennDOT is warning drivers that snow squalls may occur with this storm.

PennDOT said squalls can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver's visibility.

If drivers do encounter snow squalls today, they should slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions, turn on their headlights, stay in their lane and increase following distance, keep their full attention on the road, use defroster and wipers and resist passing a slow vehicle. Drivers should only come to a complete stop and pull over if they can safely do that during a whiteout. Otherwise, stopping the flow of traffic could cause a chain-reaction crash.

Posted at 9:45 a.m.: Snow moving in

Light snow is expected to develop over Cumberland County by 11 a.m. as a Nor’easter snow storm moves into the region.