Cumberland, York county commissioners to meet Tuesday evening on Sheepford Road Bridge

Sheepford Road Bridge

Cumberland and York county officials have closed the Sheepford Road Bridge in Lower Allen and Fairview townships.

Cumberland County on Tuesday said it will meet with York County commissioners to discuss the future of the Sheepford Road Bridge, which is jointly owned by both counties.

The joint meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the York County Administrative Center at 28 E. Market St., York.

Commissioners will host the special joint public meeting to discuss the future of the bridge, which carries Sheepford Road over Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County and Fairview Township in York County.

The bridge was closed in January for safety reasons, and an inspection revealed poor conditions in several components of the bridge. The bridge was deemed no longer safe for traffic.

