Cumberland, York county commissioners to meet Tuesday evening on Sheepford Road Bridge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County on Tuesday said it will meet with York County commissioners to discuss the future of the Sheepford Road Bridge, which is jointly owned by both counties.

The joint meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the York County Administrative Center at 28 E. Market St., York.

Commissioners will host the special joint public meeting to discuss the future of the bridge, which carries Sheepford Road over Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County and Fairview Township in York County.

The bridge was closed in January for safety reasons, and an inspection revealed poor conditions in several components of the bridge. The bridge was deemed no longer safe for traffic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0