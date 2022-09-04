Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau to launch Fall Fun Trail on Sept. 6

The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau is celebrating the changing seasons with a new interactive trail.

Starting Tuesday through Nov. 6, visitors and residents can use their mobile devices to digitally check into 18 locations on the Cumberland Valley Fall Fun Trail. For every five to 10 check-ins, users can earn prizes.

The locations consist of eight farm attractions and 10 outdoor spots that showcase the activities and foliage that highlight the changeover to autumn.

The farm attractions include corn mazes, play areas for children and opportunities for families to pick their own apples, pumpkins and sunflowers, said Ashley Kurtz, marketing manager for the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. and the visitors’ bureau.

“Sometimes fall attractions can be elusive to find,” Kurtz said. “At least one or two farms on the trail are only open for this one fall activity. They are not really open to the public for the remainder of the year. It’s not something you would find on your own, so this trail really helps visitors and residents find great things to do during the fall in our area.”

Not every stop on the trail will be open the entire time the trail is in effect, she said. “Most of them are really focused around the month of October when pumpkins are ripe and when sunflowers and apples are coming in,” Kurtz said. “We have a lot of information on the passport on when you can find those activities. They are not exactly every day. We want to make it as easy as possible.”

The outdoor spots include all three state parks in Cumberland County along with other destinations where visitors and residents can view the fall colors either on hikes or on drives through the countryside.

“The peak fall foliage for our area is around the third week of October,” Kurtz said. “One advantage we have is that our downtowns are close to our hiking trails and state parks.” She estimated that most outdoor spots on the trail are within a 15- to 45-minute drive of a town.

“Usually, there’s a much bigger gap in time to travel so we wanted to put an emphasis on the fall,” she said.

This trail fits into the strategy of marketing Cumberland County as a weekend tourist destination for big city dwellers, she said.

“We wanted to make sure we had options that were acceptable to everybody,” Kurtz said. “We have some locations that are just scenic driving.” Seven of the 10 outdoor spots have activities beyond hiking trails for individuals and families to enjoy nature.

Fall Fun Tour locations

Here is a look at the locations on the Cumberland Valley Visitor's Bureau Fall Fun Trail:

Outdoor spots: The Appalachian Trail, Col. Denning State Park, the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, the Marsh Preserve in Mount Holly Springs, Opossum Lake, Pine Grove Furnace State Park, Waggoner's Gap Hawk Watch, White Rocks Trail and Children's Lake, which will be closing to the public on Sept. 12 to make way for a $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project.

Farm attractions: Meadowbrooke Gourds, Warehime's Pumpkin Patch, Paulus Farm Market, Oak Grove Farms, Mt. Airy Orchards, Carwood Farms, Maple Lane Farm and Ashcombe.