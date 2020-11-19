Cumberland Valley High School, Green Ridge Elementary to close until Nov.30

Cumberland Valley School District Thursday announced that Cumberland Valley High School and Green Ridge Elementary School would close through Nov. 30.

Students at both schools will transition to remote learning beginning Friday.

The announcements came after one student at each school tested positive for COVID-19.

In letters sent to parents that were posted to the district website, Superintendent David Christopher said that the closures would allow the buildings undergo thorough cleaning and would give sufficient time for adequate contact tracing.

Christopher wrote that the high school had multiple cases of COVID-19 during the past two weeks and that the student was a member of a sports team so the entire team will now be quarantined.

The Green Ridge Elementary case was the second in as many weeks. Christopher said extra precautions were being taken in this case due to possible exposure due to child care and to specific information related to the case.

