Cumberland-Perry vo-tech school could convert cafeteria into health occupations classrooms

One goal of the review is to help the districts factor into their annual budgets the anticipated costs of debt service to offset the principle and interest payments on the financing, Bruhn said.

For now, the conversion of the cafeteria into classroom space is the only project ready to go. If two-thirds of the school boards approve the budget, the design work could be completed in time to release bid specifications in the fall, Bruhn said. The goal is to complete the project during summer 2021 for an expanded curriculum starting that fall.

Cumberland-Perry currently offers 100 students a two-teacher nurse assisting program, Bruhn said. The two classrooms and one lab are not clustered together but are arranged around an angle in the school hallways.

The proposed project would cluster three classrooms with three teachers in front of one shared lab space that would be designed for flexible use, allowing the school to change its health occupations curriculum in response to changes in the health care industry.