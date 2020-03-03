Cumberland, Perry counties added to spotted lanternfly quarantine zone in Pennsylvania

Cumberland, Perry and York counties are among 12 counties that have been added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine zone due to infestations in certain municipalities.
The state Department of Agriculture announced the new quarantine zone ahead of the 2020 spring hatch of spotted lanternfly. With the new list, the invasive pest is in 26 of the state's 67 counties. Other Midstate counties, including Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon were already in the quarantine zone.
Cumberland County was added because a number of municipalities are listed as being infested with the spotted lanternfly. According to the new map, East Pennsboro Township, Lemoyne, Lower and Upper Allen townships, Hampden Township, Middlesex Township, Mount Holly Springs, South Newton Township and Southampton Township are deemed to be infested in the county.
In Perry County, only Oliver Township is listed as being infested with the invasive bug.
“Most of these municipalities have already been aggressively treated,” said Dr. Ruth Welliver, director of the Bureau of Plant Industry. “With continued aggressive treatment and monitoring, and an actively engaged community, we can strike spotted lanternfly from these counties.”
Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding asked residents to be vigilant and "to scrape every egg mass, squash every bug and report every sighting."
According to the department, the insect affects agricultural crops, such as grapes, hops and hardwoods, and can also reduce the quality of life for people living in heavily infested areas.
Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a spotted lanternfly permit, with fines and penalties possible for noncompliance.
The department also created a checklist for homeowners in quarantined areas that include checking outdoor items for spotted lanternfly egg masses, adults and nymphs before the items are moved. Some items include bicycles, campers, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, tents, tarps, firewood, propane tanks, storm doors, outdoor furniture, lumber, cinder blocks, dog houses, barbecue grills, yard decorations, lawnmowers, sheds, play houses, kiddie pools and sandboxes.
For more information about the spotted lanternfly, visit the Department of Agriculture's website at agriculture.pa.gov.
