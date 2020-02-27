Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School students win Construction Skills Showdown

“It was totally blind,” Derr said. “They handed us a packet. We had no idea what we were going to be building. I was worried but I got through it.”

Matt Lenker, 16, of Duncannon, a Susquenita School District student in his first-year of training in electrical construction and maintenance at Cumberland-Perry, had to wait for his teammates to complete the walls before he could work on the wiring.

“This is a lot easier than my first competition,” Lenker said of the showdown. “We can help and communicate with each other.” During his first competition through Skills USA, Lenker had to wire up a stud wall solo in three hours during a tense period of complete silence.

One goal of the showdown was to develop teamwork among the students within each school, Brightbill said. The competition between the schools was not meant to be adversarial but good-natured fun, he said.

“It showcases everyone’s skills on both sides of the river,” Brightbill said.

“The competition isn’t the big thing,” said Jody Snider, carpentry instructor at Cumberland-Perry. “It’s the fact the students are trying to do the same thing with professionals watching them within a certain period of time. It gives them the great experience of getting ready to go to work once they get out of school.”

