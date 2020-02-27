Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School students win Construction Skills Showdown

Collin Morton has faced the challenge before of building a brick wall with the clock ticking.
“Working under pressure makes you better at what you do,” the Dillsburg-area youth said Thursday afternoon. “You have to meet a deadline.”
A third-year masonry student, Morton was on the winning team representing the Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School during the Construction Skills Showdown.
The annual event was a featured attraction Thursday of the Pennsylvania Home & Garden Design Expo, which continues through Sunday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Four Cumberland-Perry students took on an equal number of opponents from the Dauphin County Technical School in a timed event that combined skills in carpentry, masonry and electrical work. Each team was given a set of drawings on the spot with only enough construction material to get the job done, said Bob Brightbill, event coordinator and an instructor in the building construction program at the Dauphin County school. The showdown was organized through the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg.
The students had about three hours to complete as much work as possible on a six-by-four foot wood frame building complete with a brick front, vinyl siding, a door, a window and basic wiring.
An 18-year-old senior, Morton takes cyber-school classes through the Northern York County School District. He considered the showdown challenge light work compared to his paying job as a mason with Houck in Linglestown.
“I’ve been in the workforce since June,” Morton said. “This is just a fraction of what we have done.” He said masonry work can be a lot more stressful when it involves multimillion dollar building projects.
Each team had a staffer from Excel Remodeling of Lemoyne serving as a mentor. Project manager Mike Stauffer worked with the Cumberland-Perry students who had the advantage in both skill level and number of years of experience.
“They are doing excellent,” Stauffer said. “They are hard workers.” Events like the showdown are a good opportunity for young tradesmen to learn there are quality standards that go with the career field, he said.
“There are going to be judges who come in and check all their work,” Stauffer said. “Later on, when they do this professionally, it’s going to be the client who walks in and says ‘I like this’ or ‘I don’t like this.’”
Brandon Derr, 16, of Hampden Township, is a junior at Cumberland Valley High School and a third-year carpentry student at Cumberland-Perry. For him, the showdown was stressful at first but became a fun adrenaline rush.
“It was totally blind,” Derr said. “They handed us a packet. We had no idea what we were going to be building. I was worried but I got through it.”
Matt Lenker, 16, of Duncannon, a Susquenita School District student in his first-year of training in electrical construction and maintenance at Cumberland-Perry, had to wait for his teammates to complete the walls before he could work on the wiring.
“This is a lot easier than my first competition,” Lenker said of the showdown. “We can help and communicate with each other.” During his first competition through Skills USA, Lenker had to wire up a stud wall solo in three hours during a tense period of complete silence.
One goal of the showdown was to develop teamwork among the students within each school, Brightbill said. The competition between the schools was not meant to be adversarial but good-natured fun, he said.
“It showcases everyone’s skills on both sides of the river,” Brightbill said.
“The competition isn’t the big thing,” said Jody Snider, carpentry instructor at Cumberland-Perry. “It’s the fact the students are trying to do the same thing with professionals watching them within a certain period of time. It gives them the great experience of getting ready to go to work once they get out of school.”
