Cumberland, Haars drive-ins light up their screens for openings Memorial Day weekend

Hardy and Mowery said each of their venues will adhere to required safety practices in wake of the pandemic. Face masks are required in common public areas like restrooms and concession stands. Mowery said only 15 patrons at a time will be allowed at the Cumberland Drive-in's concession stand, and menu items are limited for sanitation purposes. Cumberland Drive-In's playground remains closed for now, too.

Social distancing also is a must at drive-ins this season, and it's not just for people. Vehicles now must park at least 6 feet apart at drive-ins. As a further precaution, Haar's is selling movie tickets on an online basis only and also will accept online concession orders.

For information about upcoming movies and showtimes, visit Haar's www.haars.com, Cumberland Drive-In at 81fun.com, or each theater's Facebook page.

A small fundraiser conducted last week at the Cumberland Drive-In wasn't considered regular business, Mowery stated. Instead, it was a “dry run” to check out equipment and raise money for the Penn Township and Newville fire companies.

Hardy is the third generation to lead the Haar's drive-in facility established by her family 68 years ago. Despite this year's unprecedented circumstances, Haar's is maintaining its usual operating schedule by opening over Memorial Day weekend, she said.

“We and the public are very excited to open this year, especially with the pandemic,” Hardy said.