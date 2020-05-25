Cumberland, Haars drive-ins light up their screens for openings Memorial Day weekend

After weeks of pandemic delays, Cumberland County's two-longstanding drive-in movie theaters reopened this weekend for the 2020 season.
The owners of Haar's Drive-In Theatre in Dillsburg and the Cumberland Drive-In Theatre in Newville said Cumberland and York counties' transitions from a red phase to a yellow phase in Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus restrictions on Friday was their green light for reopening.
With indoor movie theaters remaining shuttered under the yellow phase guidelines, drive-in movie theaters take on a new prominence in this new day an age. As many other entertainment venues remain indefinitely closed across Pennsylvania, drive-in movies are one of the few ways locals can finally get out and have fun after two months of pandemic lockdown.
Cumberland Drive-In owner Jay Mowery said the business his family has run since 1952 usually opens each year in April.
Mowery and Haar's president Vickie Hardy each said last week that they didn't intend to open this year before their respective counties transitioned to yellow. That it happened just in time for Memorial Day weekend made it sweeter.
“Memorial Day weekend is when we see one-third of our yearly business,” Mowery said.
Hardy and Mowery said each of their venues will adhere to required safety practices in wake of the pandemic. Face masks are required in common public areas like restrooms and concession stands. Mowery said only 15 patrons at a time will be allowed at the Cumberland Drive-in's concession stand, and menu items are limited for sanitation purposes. Cumberland Drive-In's playground remains closed for now, too.
Social distancing also is a must at drive-ins this season, and it's not just for people. Vehicles now must park at least 6 feet apart at drive-ins. As a further precaution, Haar's is selling movie tickets on an online basis only and also will accept online concession orders.
For information about upcoming movies and showtimes, visit Haar's www.haars.com, Cumberland Drive-In at 81fun.com, or each theater's Facebook page.
A small fundraiser conducted last week at the Cumberland Drive-In wasn't considered regular business, Mowery stated. Instead, it was a “dry run” to check out equipment and raise money for the Penn Township and Newville fire companies.
Hardy is the third generation to lead the Haar's drive-in facility established by her family 68 years ago. Despite this year's unprecedented circumstances, Haar's is maintaining its usual operating schedule by opening over Memorial Day weekend, she said.
“We and the public are very excited to open this year, especially with the pandemic,” Hardy said.
