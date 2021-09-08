Cumberland Goodwill EMS reports an increase in COVID-related hospital transports

The past few weeks have seen a dramatic increase in hospital transports due to the surge from the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Nathan Harig, assistant chief of administration for Cumberland Goodwill EMS.

The number of transports jumped from one to two cases per week in mid-July to nine to 12 cases per week in late August, Harig said Tuesday. “We don’t have full data from last week.”

Aside from typical symptoms of fever and difficulty breathing, the delta variant is causing abdominal problems in the form of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, Harig said. The patients also tend to be younger — in their 50s and 60s compared to 70s and 80s during the earlier waves of the pandemic, he said.

This uptick in call volume has resulted in longer turnaround times for ambulance crews to complete a transport at a hospital, Harig said. What was once about 24 minutes is now almost 30 minutes.

The surge in cases has compounded the pressure on emergency room staff leading to hospitals issuing more divert requests to ambulances transporting noncritical patients.

