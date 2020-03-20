Cumberland-Goodwill calls on crafters to help with mask supply

Cumberland-Goodwill has asked those with a crafty side to take on a project to deal with an expected shortage in supplies.

Assistant Chief Nathan Harig said the company knows the supply chain for medical supplies is going to be disrupted so they're taking a cue from Poland and Washington.

The company posted a link to a website with a face mask pattern to its social media sites on Wednesday, asking that crafters make the masks to supplement their supplies.

Harig said the masks would be used by patients once the supply of regular surgical masks are exhausted.

"They are meant to be better than nothing, trying to capture droplets from a sick person's cough instead of allowing them to spread to close contacts," he said.

The masks aren't the preferred N95 masks, but they are better than nothing, the company said in their tweet.

The company primarily needs adult masks. When crafters make 10 or more masks, they are to contact the Cumberland-Goodwill office at 717-249-0012 or info@cgfrems.org. Arrangements will be made to pick up the masks.