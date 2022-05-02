Cumberland Golf Club receives $1.25 million grant to renovate 2 historic buildings

A pair of historic buildings west of Carlisle will be renovated and modernized using a $1.25 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant, according to a recent news release issued by state Sen. Judy Ward, R-30, and state Rep. Barb Gleim,R-199.

The historic farmhouse and rustic barn are on the property of the Cumberland Golf Club, 2395 Ritner Highway, in West Pennsboro and Dickinson townships.

“We are very excited to receive the grant and greatly appreciate the support in restoring the historic properties,” owner Daniel Mowery wrote in an email issued by the shareholders.

“This project will be completed and operated as a venue separate from existing operations,” Mowery said. “The main goal is to revitalize two historic structures that need further investment to maintain their historical significance by re-purposing them for the needs of future generations.”

Mowery provided no further details about the planned uses for the buildings.

The farmhouse rehab will consist of electrical work, insulation, roofing, carpentry, masonry and exterior modernization, according to the press release.

The barn, which served as part of a working farm until the 1960s, will have its original exterior restored and its interior mechanical and electrical systems overhauled. Plans also call for insulation and additional storage space.

“I was happy to work with Sen. Ward to secure the funding needed to preserve these two historic properties,” Gleim said. “I look forward to seeing the finished projects."

Administered through the Office of the Budget, RACP is a $3.1 billion program that provides grants for development projects that boost the economic, civic, cultural, recreational or historical value of local counties, the press release reads.

“A community’s historic assets honor its heritage and character,” Ward said. “This state investment will protect, preserve, and rehabilitate the historic features of these structures while modernizing them for future use, making them a wonderful community asset for many years to come.”

A brief history is posted on the Cumberland Golf Club website at cumberlandgc.com. The club was founded in the summer of 1961. James Harrison designed the course on 150 acres of farmland that dates back to the late 1700s.

“The large brick home on the property was formerly a toll stop and tavern located on Route 11, a main route for travelers,” according to the website. “The tavern offered room and board for settlers moving between Shippensburg and Carlisle.”

Soldiers on both sides of the Civil War passed through what became the golf club property. There is a local legend that one of the upstairs rooms is haunted by a boy.

Donn Mowery purchased the Cumberland Golf Course in 1968, the history reads. His sons Joe, Jim, John and Jay managed the club for years. The club offers four teeing areas from 5,800 to 6,900 yards. In 2001, a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse and restaurant were added to the facility.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.