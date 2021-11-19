Cumberland County's Shop with the Sheriff program pairs kids with holiday gifts

Twenty-three Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies and 15 children participated in Shop with the Sheriff at the Target in Carlisle.

The Sixth Annual Shop with the Sheriff partners children with sheriff’s deputies to help spend $200 Target gift cards to choose something they need, something they want and a gift for a friend for the holidays.

Before the shopping spree, the children and their families ate dinner at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center with Sheriff Ron Anderson, Deputy Sheriff Jody Smith and Santa.

“Each year we get the opportunity to give back to the children,” said Jody Smith, Cumberland County Deputy Sheriff. “We thank our county employees and the community for the generous donations throughout the year that help make the holidays a little happier for these children.”

The Sheriff’s Office has been partnering with the District Attorney’s Office to identify children in need for the event.

