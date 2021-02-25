Cumberland County's job count still off 5.6% in third quarter, federal data indicates

Cumberland County still had roughly 7,700 fewer jobs in September 2020 than it did in September 2019, according to federal data released this week, pointing to an incomplete economic recovery for the county prior to the winter spike in COVID-19 cases.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics down to the county level for the third quarter of 2020 shows Cumberland with a decline of about 5.6% in total employees among all business establishments versus the third quarter of 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland County has seen less erosion in total employment than other counties in Pennsylvania; total employment in Dauphin County was down 6.1% over the year for the third quarter of 2020.

More recent regional data for the Cumberland-Dauphin-Perry metro region suggests the recovery slowed significantly over the winter, with payroll employment for businesses in the region dropping by just over 1%, seasonally adjusted, from November to December 2020.

This week’s data also continues to indicate that lower-wage jobs have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic; Cumberland County’s average wages actually increased 7.8% in the third quarter of 2020 versus a year earlier, driven by the elimination of lower-paying jobs.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.