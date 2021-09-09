Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Sept. 9

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.
Daily
These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Thursday, Sept. 9.
The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.
Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.
Though the number of hospitalizations is high, the numbers are not close to the height of the fall surge. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.
Here are a couple of charts based on data from the CDC that show where Cumberland County is in regards to vaccinations. As of today, 57.7% of the county population is fully vaccinated while 66.6% of the vaccine-eligible population (12+) have been fully vaccinated.
Weekly
The following charts are updated weekly on Fridays. Charts are up to date through Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Five ZIP codes have reached full vaccination levels of 50% or more. They are 17050 (59.8%), 17055 (55.4%), 17025 (54.1%), 17043 (52.2%) and 17070 (52%).
Cumberland County saw its percent remain steady at 10.7% for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2 on the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 140.9, up from 133 the previous week.
Monthly
December 2020 remains the month with the highest number of reported cases and the most deaths. Charts are up to date through Aug. 31.
