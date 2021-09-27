Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Sept. 27

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.
Daily
These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Monday, Sept. 27.
The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.
Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.
Though the number of hospitalizations is high, the numbers are not close to the height of the fall surge. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.
Here are a couple of charts based on data from the CDC that show where Cumberland County is in regards to vaccinations. As of today, 59.8% of the county population is fully vaccinated while 69% of the vaccine-eligible population (12+) have been fully vaccinated.
Weekly
The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers weekly updates on the prevalence of COVID in the schools. The chart is up to date through Friday, Sept. 24.
For the week ending Sept. 21, another 163 cases were reported among students aged 5-18 in Cumberland County schools. That brings the total number of cases in the county for the school year to 583.
The following charts are updated weekly on Fridays. Charts are up to date through Friday, Sept. 24.
The Mechanicsburg-area ZIP code of 17050 remains the only Cumberland County ZIP code to pass the 60% threshold with 61.7% of its residents vaccinated. ZIP codes that have reached full vaccination levels of 50% or more are 17055 (57.3%), 17025 (55.9%), 17043 (54%), 17070 (53.7%) and 17011 (50.5).
Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 10.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, up from 10.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 209.2, up from 193 the previous week.
Monthly
December 2020 remains the month with the highest number of reported cases and the most deaths. Charts are up to date through Aug. 31.
