Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Oct. 12

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.
Daily
These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.
Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.
There are 107 people hospitalized today, an increase of five from Monday. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.
Here are a couple of charts based on data from the CDC that show where Cumberland County is in regards to vaccinations. As of today, 61% of the county population is fully vaccinated while 70.4% of the vaccine-eligible population (12+) have been fully vaccinated.
Weekly
The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers weekly updates on the prevalence of COVID in the schools. The chart is up to date through Thursday, Oct. 7.
For the week ending Oct. 5, another 176 cases were reported among students aged 5-18 in Cumberland County schools. That brings the total number of cases in the county for the school year to 949.
Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 13.1% for the week of Oct. 1-7, up from 11.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 259.3, up from 241.1 the previous week.
These maps were updated Friday, Oct. 8.
Monthly
December 2020 remains the month with the highest number of reported cases and the most deaths. Charts are up to date through Sept. 30.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.