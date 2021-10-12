Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Oct. 12

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.

Daily

These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The highest single-day case count of the pandemic came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.

Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.

There are 107 people hospitalized today, an increase of five from Monday. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.

Here are a couple of charts based on data from the CDC that show where Cumberland County is in regards to vaccinations. As of today, 61% of the county population is fully vaccinated while 70.4% of the vaccine-eligible population (12+) have been fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weekly