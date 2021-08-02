Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for August 2

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.

Daily

These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Monday, Aug. 2.

The daily case counts and 7-day average have been trending up during July, but are not even close to the levels the county saw in late 2020 and early 2021. The highest single-day case count came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.

Hospitalizations reached new lows in recent weeks but have started another upturn. The lowest 14-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 came on July 14 with an average of 4.9. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.

Weekly

The following charts are updated weekly on Fridays. Charts are up to date through Monday, Aug. 2.

The 17055 ZIP code, which covers Mechanicsburg Borough, Upper Allen Township and part of Monroe Township, saw the most people become fully vaccinated in the last week with 194.