Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Aug. 9

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.

Daily

These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Monday, Aug. 9.

The county recorded 312 new cases of the coronavirus from Aug. 1-8, which is well above the 233 cases reported during the entire month of July.

Cumberland County is considered to be in high community transmission, according to the CDC.

The highest single-day case count came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.

Hospitalizations ticked up toward the end of last week. The lowest 14-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 came on July 14 with an average of 4.9. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.

Weekly