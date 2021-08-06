Cumberland County's COVID-19 data details for Aug. 6

The charts on this page show the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County using data on the number of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations, positivity rate and incidence rates.
Daily
These charts are updated daily Monday through Friday and show the data for the past 60 days. The latest update was made Friday, Aug. 6.
The 7-day average has seen a sharp increase from its low of 1 on June 24. The current 7-day average is 30.4, the highest since May 12.
Cumberland County saw highest number of cases reported in a week since the week ending May 7 when 319 cases were reported. The county recorded 212 cases between July 31 and Aug. 5.
The highest single-day case count came on Jan. 27 when 543 cases were reported. The highest seven-day average was 209.7 recorded on Dec. 15, 2020.
Hospitalizations have hit a bit of a plateau this week. The lowest 14-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 came on July 14 with an average of 4.9. The highest average was on Jan. 2 with 168.7.
Weekly
The following charts are updated weekly on Fridays. Charts are up to date through Friday, Aug. 5.
The 17050 ZIP code, which covers Hampden and Silver Springs townships, saw the most people become fully vaccinated in the last week with the 17055 encompassing Mechanicsburg Borough, Upper Allen Township and part of Monroe Township, seeing 177 people become fully vaccinated in the last week.
Cumberland County showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 7.3% for the week of July 30-Aug. 5 (up from 5.0% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 61.6 (up from 34.7 the previous week).
Monthly
December 2020 remains the month with the highest number of reported cases and the most deaths. Charts are up to date through July 31.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.